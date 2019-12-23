The holidays are typically anticipated as a time of joy, festivity, celebrating life with friends and family. But for some people, it triggers feelings of sadness, loneliness and even depression.
A survey of Americans found that 70% of adults said the holidays are the best time of the year. But 30% said they are likely to experience anxiety, loneliness or depression during those weeks.
“Christmas is the best time of year for some people, but for many it’s the worst time of year,” said Dr. Obi Ikwechegh of Novant Health Psychiatric Medicine in Winston-Salem.
There are several reasons why people may struggle, Ikwechegh said. In his practice, he’s seen patients with difficult childhoods who have experienced bad Christmas seasons and now dread the holidays.
“For another group, it’s a yearly anniversary reaction,” he said. “If a person has lost a mom, dad or significant other during the holidays, they’ll feel blue and not necessarily know why they feel so badly during the holidays years later.”
Other people may not experience the holidays as they once did. For example, some older adults with grown children no longer decorate the house. Others are alone. And, there are the pressures of popular culture that barrage us with unrealistic notions of what Christmas is “supposed” to be like, he said.
People who are most vulnerable to anxiety at Christmas are those with clinical depression, he said.
“The holidays require a lot of energy from us. Children, friends and relatives have high expectations about Christmas,” he said, “and it can become overwhelming and cause a great deal of anxiety.”
Society also puts unrelenting pressure on the season.
“People get questioned, ‘Did you put the tree up? Have you done your shopping?’ ” Ikwechegh said. “Christmas on TV can look very shiny. Being bombarded with this in the stores, and from others can be very difficult for many.”
What advice does he have?
Take action
“One can replace the trappings of Christmas with something else that they very much enjoy,” he said. “Plan on a cruise at Christmas, watch a ‘Star Wars’ marathon or some other series that you like with a bucket of popcorn, plan on an activity with a friend who is also alone over the holidays.”
Watch out for SAD
For some people, the holiday blues are caused by seasonal affective disorder, a common type of depression that occurs every year as days shorten in the winter. In most patients, it can be treated with an adjustment in medication and light therapy, Ikwechegh said.
“Seasonal affective disorder is a real thing,” he said. “Many people have SAD and don’t realize it.”
Signs of the disorder include experiencing depression and being unable to function every winter.
“If you’re unable to get out of bed and go to work or school or are unable to meet your social obligations specifically during the winter months, you may have seasonal affective disorder,” he said.
Consider treatment
People who are unable to function in daily life or realize their depression is brought on by triggers such as prolonged grief would benefit from seeing a specialist who could provide treatment.
Find a support group
Ikwechegh said there are support groups for people with SAD or people who need help coping with the loss of a loved one.
“People in your group,” he said, “with the assistance from the group facilitator, can exchange ideas with you and provide suggestions for forward movement when you are depressed and have difficulty thinking through things on your own.”
Fight back
The doctor’s best advice if you know you suffer from mild depression during the holidays: Have a plan.
“Plan a vacation, go visit a friend out of state, reach out to loved ones, don’t wait for the bad feelings to surround you,” Ikwechegh said.
