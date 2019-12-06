Nets 111
Hornets 104
CHARLOTTE — NBA teams shouldn’t be giving up 50 points in the paint on a regular basis, but that’s who the Charlotte Hornets are this season.
The Hornets had no answer for the Brooklyn Nets’ size inside, falling 111-104 at Spectrum Center. The Nets outrebounded the Hornets 49-34, scoring 50 in the lane to the Hornets’ 32.
Hornets point guard Devonte Graham finished with 29 points and eight assists, making six 3-pointers the game after he tied a franchise record with 10 3s Wednesday versus the Golden State Warriors. The Hornets fell to 9-15. The Nets improved to 12-10.
Joe Harris finished with 22 points for the Nets.
BROOKLYN – Harris 8-13 0-0 22, Prince 6-9 2-2 16, Allen 7-10 0-0 14, Dinwiddie 4-13 2-4 13, Temple 3-9 0-0 8, Jordan 6-7 4-4 16, Nwaba 5-9 1-2 13, Shumpert 2-6 0-0 4, Pinson 1-9 3-3 5. Totals 42-88 12-15 111.
CHARLOTTE – Bridges 2-7 3-3 9, Washington 6-16 0-0 14, Biyombo 1-2 0-0 2, Rozier 8-14 3-3 24, Graham 8-19 7-8 29, Zeller 8-12 0-1 17, Williams 0-1 2-2 2, Batum 1-5 0-0 3, Bacon 0-3 0-0 0, Monk 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 36-83 15-17 104.
Brooklyn 29 26 31 25 — 111
Charlotte 32 25 27 20 — 104
3-Point Goals—Brooklyn 15-38 (Harris 6-8, Dinwiddie 3-8, Nwaba 2-3, Prince 2-4, Temple 2-8, Musa 0-1, Shumpert 0-2, Pinson 0-4), Charlotte 17-40 (Graham 6-11, Rozier 5-7, Bridges 2-4, Washington 2-6, Zeller 1-3, Batum 1-4, Williams 0-1, Bacon 0-2, Monk 0-2). Rebounds—Brooklyn 49 (Jordan 13), Charlotte 34 (Zeller, Rozier 6). Assists—Brooklyn 35 (Dinwiddie 12), Charlotte 23 (Graham 8). Total Fouls—Brooklyn 21, Charlotte 16. A—15,075 (19,077).
