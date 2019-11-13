Guilford 87

Greensboro 75

Site: Hanes Gymnasium,

Greensboro College

Why the Quakers won: Greensboro College’s 25 personal fouls gave Guilford College plenty of shots from the free-throw line, and redshirt-sophomore guard Jorden Davis was a perfect 10-of-10 at the stripe. The Quakers hit 22 free throws.

Stars: Guilford: Tyler Dearman 24 points, 4 3pters; Jorden Davis 18 points, Kyler Gregory 15 points, 6 rebounds. Greensboro: Michael Phifer 25 points, 6 rebounds.

Records: Guilford: 1-1; Greensboro: 1-1.

Up next: Guilford: vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor, 7:30 p.m. Friday. Greensboro: vs. Ferrum, 7 p.m. Wednesday.

