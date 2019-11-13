Guilford 87
Greensboro 75
Site: Hanes Gymnasium,
Greensboro College
Why the Quakers won: Greensboro College’s 25 personal fouls gave Guilford College plenty of shots from the free-throw line, and redshirt-sophomore guard Jorden Davis was a perfect 10-of-10 at the stripe. The Quakers hit 22 free throws.
Stars: Guilford: Tyler Dearman 24 points, 4 3pters; Jorden Davis 18 points, Kyler Gregory 15 points, 6 rebounds. Greensboro: Michael Phifer 25 points, 6 rebounds.
Records: Guilford: 1-1; Greensboro: 1-1.
Up next: Guilford: vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor, 7:30 p.m. Friday. Greensboro: vs. Ferrum, 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.