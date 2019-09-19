There were five new faces in the Carolina Hurricanes’ lineup Wednesday night, making their preseason home debuts, if such a thing is worth consideration. But none were as new, as bright or as shiny as the new video board that hung over all of them, new and old, for the first time. Story, C5.
MOST POPULAR
-
Former High Point Central standout killed in car crash
-
State report of a Greensboro group home alleges a sexual assault — and a coverup by a top police official. 'There are many lies, many untruths in that report,' departing deputy police chief says.
-
Trader Joe's confirms Greensboro opening
-
Security guard at N.C. A&T put on leave after student is punched
-
American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro announces reopening
promotion
When you register you will be entered to win one $250 gift card!
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
promotion
When you register you will be entered to win one $250 gift card!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.