A Davidson County sheriff's deputy has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, authorities said.
The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said that it learned of the deputy's positive test Friday. The sheriff's office didn't identify the deputy.
"In consultation with the health department, we do not believe this deputy had close contact with citizens while symptomatic and working," the sheriff's office said. "This deputy has self-quarantined for almost two full weeks due to the illness, and will not return to duty until medically cleared."
The sheriff's office said it will continue to the follow the guidance of federal, state and local health officials to its staff and Davidson County residents from COVID-19.
Capt. Cory Mann of the sheriff's office couldn't be reached Friday for comment.
Lillian Koontz, the director of the Davidson County Health Department, declined to comment on the deputy's case, citing federal-medical privacy laws.
"Our office is still able to maintain patient contact tracing," Koontz said. "We are to call them, and the people that they have been in close contact with during the time that we believe that they have been potential spreading the virus. So we have talked to everyone we need to regarding that case."
Davidson County's numbers also continue to rise, with the county health department reporting 51 cases of the coronavirus there. At least six people in the Triad have died from the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.