Appalachian State sophomore running back Darrynton Evans (3) celebrates in the closing moments of Appalachian State's victory over Louisiana in the Sunbelt Championship on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Boone, N.C.

Evans was the player of the game for the inaugural Sun Belt title game for a reason. Part of that was the instant impact he made on the Mountaineers’ opening possession.

The all-purpose threat, who started the 2018 season with a 100-yard touchdown return at Penn State, ran for 97 yards to give App State the ball at the Ragin’ Cajuns 1. Marcus Williams punched in the score one play later.

Evans was named MVP, pairing his return with 111 rushing yards in the 30-19 App State victory.

