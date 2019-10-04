DOVER, Del. — Cole Custer raced to his seventh Xfinity Series victory of the season Saturday at Dover International Speedway.
The 21-year-old Custer, who made his 100th start, proved himself as a top contender for the title as NASCAR’s second-tier series gets set to move into the next round of the playoffs. Custer started from the pole in the No. 00 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing and led 31 laps to win for the time since August.
“I wanted to win here so bad for so long,” Custer said.
Custer, Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick have combined to win 19 of the 29 Xfinity Series races. Bell and Reddick are each making the move to the Cup Series next year, while Custer’s future is uncertain.
