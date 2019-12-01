No. 12 N.C. State 76

North Texas 65

HONOLULU — Elissa Cunane scored 24 points and grabbed 19 rebounds as No. 12 N.C. State beat North Texas 76-65 in a Rainbow Wahine Showdown contest on Sunday.

The unbeaten Wolfpack (8-0) never trailed in the contest.

Cunane, a sophomore and a Northern Guilford graduate from Summerfield, shot 11 of 17 from the floor for N.C. State, which had a commanding 52-33 rebounding advantage.

Kayla Jones added 13 points and Kai Crutchfield scored 11.

The Wolfpack built a 14-7 lead when Crutchfield made a 3-pointer with 4:52 left in the first quarter. N.C.State led 19-15 before North Texas closed to 22-21 on N’Yah Boyd’s layup with 6:36 before intermission.

That prompted a 10-2 run from the Wolfpack over the next four minutes, taking a 36-27 lead into intermission.

The Wolfpack built their largest leads (57-42 and 59-44) in the third quarter.

Boyd led the Lady Eagles (3-4) with 22 points and Randi Thompson scored 11.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments