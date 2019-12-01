No. 12 N.C. State 76
North Texas 65
HONOLULU — Elissa Cunane scored 24 points and grabbed 19 rebounds as No. 12 N.C. State beat North Texas 76-65 in a Rainbow Wahine Showdown contest on Sunday.
The unbeaten Wolfpack (8-0) never trailed in the contest.
Cunane, a sophomore and a Northern Guilford graduate from Summerfield, shot 11 of 17 from the floor for N.C. State, which had a commanding 52-33 rebounding advantage.
Kayla Jones added 13 points and Kai Crutchfield scored 11.
The Wolfpack built a 14-7 lead when Crutchfield made a 3-pointer with 4:52 left in the first quarter. N.C.State led 19-15 before North Texas closed to 22-21 on N’Yah Boyd’s layup with 6:36 before intermission.
That prompted a 10-2 run from the Wolfpack over the next four minutes, taking a 36-27 lead into intermission.
The Wolfpack built their largest leads (57-42 and 59-44) in the third quarter.
Boyd led the Lady Eagles (3-4) with 22 points and Randi Thompson scored 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.