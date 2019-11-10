No. 14 N.C. State 80
UNC Wilmington 40
RALEIGH — Summerfield native and Northern Guilford graduate Elissa Cunane scored 18 points and No. 14 N.C. State cruised to an 80-40 win over UNC Wilmington on Sunday, giving Wolfpack coach Wes Moore his 700th career victory.
Moore, 700-227, began his coaching career at Maryville College (Tennessee) in 1987. He was an N.C. State assistant after that before going to Francis Marion (South Carolina) and Tennessee Chattanooga. Moore took over the Wolfpack in 2013 and is 142-58. He is the 11th active coach and 22nd Division I coach overall to reach the 700-win milestone.
An early 10-0 run, powered by back-to-back 3-pointers from freshman Jakia Brown-Turner, put the Wolfpack (2-0) up for good.
Brown-Turner and Kayla Jones scored 11 points apiece. Jones and Cunane had nine rebounds apiece and freshman Jada Boyd had 10.
GiGi Smith led the Seahawks with 17 points.
