No. 8 N.C. State 75
Virginia 64
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kayla Jones scored 16 points and Elissa Cunane, a Summerfield native and Northern Guilford graduate, had 15 points and 13 rebounds as No. 8 N.C. State made its first 13 3-point attempts in a 75-64 win at Virginia on Sunday.
The Wolfpack (25-4, 14-4 ACC) were 12 for 12 from beyond the arc in taking a 46-32 halftime lead.
Jones hit her third 3 early in the third period. Kai Crutchfield missed with about 8:30 minutes left in the quarter.
Amandine Toi led Virginia (13-16, 8-10) with 13 points and Kylie Kornegay-Lucas had 11.
The Cavaliers had won their previous five at John Paul Jones Arena.
N.C. State led by 54-34 after Konig’s fourth 3-pointer early in the second half, but Virginia gradually closed to within 65-55 after Toi’s third 3-pointer with 5:26 to play.
They got to within 68-60 on a 3-point play by Kornegay-Lucas with 1:46 left, but Jones converted a free throw, missed the second and Cunane scored off an offensive rebound to push the margin back to 11. She had four offensive boards.
Aislinn Konig added 14 points and Jakia Brown-Turner had 12 for N.C. State.
The Wolfpack matched their season high with 14 3-pointers (in 22 tries).
