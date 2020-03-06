ncsuwomen (copy)

N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane (left) shoots past Georgia Tech’s Nerea Hermosa during the Women’s ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 6, 2020.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

Summerfield native and Northern Guilford graduate Elissa Cunane scores 14 of her 16 points after halftime to help No. 2 seed N.C. State hold off scrappy Georgia Tech in Friday’s quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro. Story, B4.

