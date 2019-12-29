No. 9 N.C. State 72
Boston College 54
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Aslinn Konig helped N.C. State hand Boston College its first home loss of the season.
The senior guard scored 11-points, including three 3-pointers in the second half, as No. 9 N.C. State topped Boston College, 72-54 on Sunday.
With the win, N.C. State remains unbeaten (12-0), while handing the Eagles (7-6) their first home loss of the season.
“It feels good,” said N.C. State Coach Wes Moore. “Boston College has been playing well at home.
“They’ve been putting up a whole lot of points. We were worried about their transition game and their 3-point shooting, so for us to be able to keep the score down to where it was a little more workable was definitely good to see.”
Kia Crutchfeld scored 14 points and Elissa Cunane, a sophomore from Summerfield and an alum of Northern Guilford, added 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead a well-balanced scoring attack with four other Wolfpack players also posting double figures in points. The team’s potent attack quickly established an 18-point lead in the second quarter.
Despite facing the early deficit, Boston College hung tough with Emma Guy leading the charge, The Eagles forward scored 14 points. Mamelle Garraud added 11.
But Konig ended any thoughts of a BC comeback. She made back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter in an eight-point swing, putting the game away.
“That’s what she does,” said Moore, noting that his guard was sporting a swollen nose after getting injured in a shoot-around, Saturday
“I’m sure she had trouble breathing at times, but she’s my security blanket. I lean on her a lot, because I know she’s capable to doing those things.”
The swing was all the momentum N.C. State would need, against the exhausted Eagles club.
N.C. State will face Virginia Tech at 7 p.m. Thursday at Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum. The Hokies feature Summersfield’s Elizabeth Kitley and Greensboro’s Cayla King, both Northwest Guilford alums.
