GIANTS 19, ROCKIES 2: Brandon Crawford went 5 for 6 with two homers and tied a team record with eight RBIs, and San Francisco scored a season-high in runs in a rout of Colorado in the first game of a doubleheader. Mike Yastrzemski went 4 for 6 with a homer and Buster Posey also went deep for the Giants, who earned a rare victory at Coors Field. Crawford has eight home runs on the season.
