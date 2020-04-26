COVID-19 update: Sunday’s numbers
N.C. cases: As of 11 a.m. Sunday, there were 288 new cases of COVID-19 reported as compared with Saturday’s figures, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That brings North Carolina’s total number of cases to 8,830.
The department revised downward the number of positive statewide COVID-19 test results it gave on Saturday after discovering an eastern North Carolina health care provider sent incorrect data to the department, according to a statement from NCDHHS.
Vidant Health incorrectly reported test results as all being positive and is working to correct the transmission problem, according to the statement. The total revised case count for Saturday is 8,542, an increase of 490 cases over Friday’s figures.
In Guilford County: There were 299 reported cases on Sunday — six more than Saturday.
Deaths: The respiratory disease has claimed the lives of 299 residents statewide, 10 more than reported on Saturday. Guilford County’s death toll remained at 17.
Hospitalizations: The number of people being admitted to hospitals is declining — more on some days than others — reaffirming the belief of state health officials that weeks of quarantine have been effective. According to officials, 451 people are hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 — five fewer than Saturday.
