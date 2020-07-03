National League’s Kris Bryant, of the Chicago Cubs, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of the MLB baseball All-Star Game against the American League, Tuesday, July 12, 2016, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) 7/14/2016: Royals teammates Salvador Perez (right) and Eric Hosmer celebrate after the All-Star game when Hosmer was presented with the trophy for the game’s most valuable player. The AL will open the World Series at home for the 11th time in 14 seasons. ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS Royals teammates Salvador Perez (right) and Eric Hosmer celebrate after the All-Star game when Hosmer was presented with the trophy for the game’s most valuable player. The AL will open the World Series at home for the 11th time in 14 seasons. ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS Kris Bryant of the Cubs provided one of the few highlights of the All-Star game for the National League. He homered off AL starter Chris Sale in the first inning. Jae C. Hong Kris Bryant of the Cubs provided one of the few highlights of the All-Star game for the National League. He homered off AL starter Chris Sale in the first inning. Jae C. Hong <&num>1</&num><&slash>/</&slash><&den>2</&den>0/2017: A Look at Cocktails 8/10/2017: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO “City Bridge” by Katie Curico CONTRIBUTED PHOTO “Orange & Blue” by Harry Crank CONTRIBUTED PHOTO “Cameron” by Katie Curico CONTRIBUTED PHOTO “Time Traveler” by Harry Crank CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Katie Curico and Harry Crank 9/2/2017: Oct. 23-24 Jennifer Estep “The Music Man’ will be presented Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m., at Barter Theatre. “Sherlock Holmes” will be performed at Barter theatre Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m. 9/13/2017: Oct. 23-24 Jennifer Estep “The Music Man’ will be presented Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m., at Barter Theatre. “Sherlock Holmes” will be performed at Barter theatre Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m. 1/9/2019: “The Outsiders” “Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone” “Twilight”