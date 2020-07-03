Dodger Stadium’s 40-year wait to host Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game is going to last even longer. The game scheduled for July 14 was canceled Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic..Dodger Stadium was awarded the 2022 Midsummer Classic. The 2021 game is set for Atlanta’s Truist Park. Story, B2.
