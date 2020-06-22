COVID-19 cases continued to surge in Forsyth County on Monday, a day before Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce whether there is a next step in the reopening of the state's economy.
The Forsyth health department reported that as of 12:45 p.m. Monday, there were 2,575 cases in the county, up 112 cases from Friday, the last day numbers were released.
That represents 34 new cases reported Saturday, 27 on Sunday and 51 on Monday.
There was one new death reported, an individual in their 70s, for a total of 28 since mid-March.
The NC. Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of noon Monday, there are 53,605 confirmed cases and 1,223 deaths statewide.
With 36,921 patients considered as recovered as of 4 p.m. Monday, the number of active case statewide is 15,461.
DHHS estimates a median recovery time of 14 days for cases involving individuals who were not hospitalized, and 28 days for those who were hospitalized.
There were 870 individuals currently hospitalized statewide. The recent high in daily hospitalizations is 883. Hospitalizations have been above 800 for seven consecutive days.
The highest Forsyth day-over-day case increase was 162 reported on June 1.
Public health officials now list Forsyth among eight counties in the state running the greatest risk of rapid spread of the virus. State health officials said Monday that additional personal protective equipment is being shipped to those counties.
County health officials report there are 1,572 individuals who have recovered from the virus, signifying 975 active cases. Seven of those cases are linked to staff members at the county jail, up from five when the outbreak was reported initially.
According to the Forsyth weekly surveillance report, released today, 11.2%, or 2.517, of the 22,504 individuals tested for the virus were determined to be positive.
By comparison, the state's positive testing rate has hovered between 9% and 10% since at least mid-May, including being at 9% as of Monday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, has said she would feel more comfortable with a 5% positive rate.
Hispanic residents represent 65.3%, or 1,644, of the positive tests in Forsyth, followed by 11.4% white (287 positive tests) and 11.2% Black (281 positive tests).
Challenge for Cooper
Cooper is expected to say today whether he plans to proceed to a "Phase 2.5" reopening, which would ease more business restrictions between now and the planned Phase Three reopening on Friday.
However, Cooper's schedule for today does not include a press conference.
The recent surge in cases, though, could delay the start of Phase Three. Without the beginning of Phase Three, private bars and clubs would remain closed, and indoor usage of fitness centers, gyms and health clubs would remain prohibited.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
The state’s upward trend in cases, hospitalizations, percentage of positive cases and deaths continues to present a challenge.
"Obviously, there are not going in the direction that we want," Cohen said Monday.
Cohen did not offer a projection Monday of which direction Cooper would chose, only to say that "we are trying to find the right balance between ... reigniting the economy and protecting public health."
"We do see our hospitalizations and our ICUs, the use of that by COVID-19 patients, going up, but we do have capacity in our (health care) system. We monitor that very, very closely."
Too early on mass outbreaks
Cooper said his administration "wants to avoid going backward if we possibly can."
"I know people are tired of this virus. It's been hard on everybody. But it's still deadly and we cannot let our guard down."
Cohen said it remains too soon to have definitive data on whether there have been outbreaks at mass gatherings, whether at recent Black Lives Matter protests or the thousands of fans who attend three separate racing events at Ace Speedway in Altamahaw.
Cohen said the data is showing that there is increasing community spread of the virus by individuals "when they feel completely fine and they don't know they have it" and by workers in more high-risk jobs, such as meat-processing facilities and long-term care facilities, being in contact with family members.
"So far, we haven't seen anything pop to the surface where we felt like we needed to report to a broader group to say 'hey, people at this particular protest we really want you to pass attention to."
"It doesn't mean it's not there. We continue to look at our data.
"It's not hair on fire, but this is a time in which we need to look at what we can do to change the trajectory," Cohen said. "It's things that individuals and businesses can do, and don't take away from the economy."
Cohen said she is not ready to recommend a statewide mask mandate.
"It is something we are definitely considering," Cohen said. "We have heard from the business community that a patchwork of different actions is really challenging.
"We are looking for tools that allow us to keep the virus levels low, but don't hurt the economy. We can do these things right by wearing masks."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.