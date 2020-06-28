The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners have voted to accept a $2.3 million grant to help fund a good portion of the county’s efforts to install two pump stations and sewer infrastructure in Stokesdale.
The grant money was recently announced by Gov. Roy Cooper following approval from the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority.
The project will provide sewer service to Ontex, a personal care and hygiene product creator that announced in May it was creating 403 new jobs locally.
The new manufacturing facility in Stokesdale will be the Belgium-based company’s first in the United States.
As part of the project, Rockingham County is offering a local match of $993,500.
A total of 204 jobs and an investment of $96.5 million are tied to the grant, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
The plant is scheduled to open in April or May 2021 in Carroll Industrial Development’s South Rockingham Corporate Park, the county’s newest such industrial setting, officials announced during a May news conference.
The company, which produces disposable products, including adult and baby diapers and feminine hygiene items, has manufacturing facilities in 16 other countries.
Ontex will pay an average annual salary of $40,000, Rockingham County Economic Development Director told RockinghamNow last month.
The $2.3 million grant was one of three requests approved by the RIA.
The Town of Mocksville will receive $175,000 to support a sewer line extension near I-40.
Robeson County also obtained a $350,000 grant to support the renovation of a vacant building that will be the future home for Old Mill Holding, a rigid plastic packaging manufacturer.
The Community Development Block Grant program is a federal Housing and Urban Development program administered by N.C. Commerce.
CDBG funds provide grants for local governments to help create and retain jobs.
