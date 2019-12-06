Getting it right

A Front Page article on Friday gave the wrong total and scope of how the county would spend $5.8 million leftover from voting machine upgrades. Commissioners agreed to give up to $800,000 to Guilford County Schools for bus driver pay raises. Another $370,000 was approved to give raises to . In that vote, no money was directed toward school maintenance needs.

