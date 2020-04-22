Getting it right

The News & Record corrects errors in its news columns that come to its attention. It also publishes appropriate clarifications. Please call 336-373-7052 to report items that need correction.

• • •

Magistrates offices in both Greensboro and High Point perform marriage ceremonies on Wednesday and Thursday by appointment. The information was incorrect in Tuesday’s paper. To schedule appointments, call 336-412-7870 for Greensboro and 336-822-6719 for High Point.

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

Tags

Load comments