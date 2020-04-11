A brief look at how the sports world has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic:
Schedulingn The Rogers Cup women’s tennis tournament in Canada will not be played this year.
Tennis Canada announced that the tournament, scheduled for Aug. 7-16 in Montreal, is off the schedule.
Quebec’s government announced Friday that no sporting events could be held through Aug. 31, though it left the door slightly open for professional teams.
Tennis Canada says the women’s event will return to Montreal in August 2021.
The women’s and men’s Rogers Cup traditionally rotate between Toronto and Montreal.
As of Saturday, the men’s tournament in Toronto in August was still on the schedule.
n Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy apologized on Saturday for his comments earlier this week. Gundy spoke with members of the sports media during a teleconference call on Tuesday and said that he hoped to have the football team return to its facilities on May 1, a proposed timetable that would defy federal social-distancing guidelines and was quickly disputed by the university’s leadership. After Gundy’s comments, Oklahoma State issued a statement saying, essentially, that the decision about when to bring the football team back together wouldn’t be up to the coach alone.
n The 43rd edition of the Boilermaker, in Utica, N.Y., is being postponed. This year’s 15k race is expected to be pushed back to Sept. 13 from its usual summer date during the second weekend in July. Officials are scheduled to make an official announcement Tuesday regarding plans for the race, which regularly draws close to 15,000 participants and tens of thousands of spectators to the Mohawk Valley. The Boilermaker race, which began in 1978 among a small group of friends, has never been postponed or rescheduled in its history.
n Professional cyclist Geraint Thomas said he’s still hoping the Tour de France can go ahead at some point in 2020 and he believes he is in good shape to compete for a second yellow jersey. The Tour, set to take place between June 27 and July 19, has yet to be postponed.
Thomas, the 2018 Tour champion, also announced a charity ride — in his garage — in support of Britain’s National Health Service.
