The latest on the effects of the novel coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
Positive tests
- The NBA and NBA Players Association said that 16 of 302 players tested positive as the league ramps up screening before the resumption of professional basketball next month. The 5% positive rate is slightly below the 6.1% national 7-day moving average, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
- Clemson said 14 more football players tested positive this week, bringing the team total to 37 members who have had the disease since the school reopened facilities for workouts earlier this month. Clemson said Friday it has conducted 430 tests of its personnel with 47 testing positive. It said that 28 of those have completed a 10-day isolation period.
- Former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, who now coaches Novak Djokovic and attended the top-ranked player’s exhibition series in Serbia and Croatia, said Friday he has tested positive.
Social distancing
- The Indianapolis 500 is set to run on Aug. 23 with 50% fan capacity, a total that could still hit six figures at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The track can hold about 250,000.
Scheduling
- The Davis Cup and Fed Cup finals were scrapped for 2020 by the International Tennis Federation on Friday, and both competitions will resume next year.
- The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum reopened on Friday after being closed for more than three months.
