The Greensboro Virus Relief Fund is accepting donations to support families affected by COVID-19. The United Way of Greater Greensboro and the city will coordinate with local nonprofits to determine ongoing needs.
“In these unprecedented times, working hand-in-hand with local leaders to share information and coordinate resources is critical in serving children and families impacted by the coronavirus,” Michelle Gethers-Clark, president and CEO of the local United Way, said in a news release.
Anyone interested in making a donation to the fund can text the word “Virus” to 40403, or visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org.
GTCC, Greensboro College move online
Guilford Technical Community College plans to move many classes online next week and has suspended its workforce and continuing education programs for two weeks.
GTCC, in an announcement made over the weekend, joins many other area and North Carolina institutions in suspending regular spring semester operations amid the spread of COVID-19.
GTCC has suspended all in-person curriculum classes this week. Work-based learning classes and clinical instruction also won’t be held this week, along with hybrid classes that include both in-person and online components.
Existing online classes will continue as scheduled.
At Greensboro College, classes won’t meet in person for the rest of the spring semester and students will have to move out of their dorm rooms.
Students aren’t in class this week because of spring break that the college elected to extend.
When classes resume Monday, they’ll be online or in an alternate format.
“This was a difficult decision, but guidance from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) with respect to the spread of COVID-19 left us with little choice,” Lex Alexander, a spokesman for the private college, said in a news release.
Business as usual
The Oak Ridge Town Hall is open for business. But before making the trip, town officials would like to make a request.
“If you have business at Town Hall, you are urged to conduct it online or by telephone if possible,” according to a news release.
One meeting has been canceled — Thursday’s open house regarding development of the town’s Whitaker property.
Other town meetings with fewer than 100 people will proceed as scheduled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.