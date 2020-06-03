HIGH POINT — City Hall reopened Wednesday after being sanitized because an employee there tested positive for COVID-19, city spokesman Jeron Hollis said.
The building was evacuated after 3 p.m. Tuesday to allow for the cleaning effort and reopened this Wednesday morning.
“We’re following the Guilford County Health Department’s guidance for contact tracing,” Hollis said.
The case is not related to another one involving a city transit employee, who also tested positive for the virus recently, Hollis said. Other transit employees who came in contact with that person went into quarantine, creating a shortage of workers and causing the transit system to suspend all of its bus routes indefinitely, he said. Transportation is still available for people needing dialysis treatment.
Hollis said officials are still encouraging people to conduct city business electronically, such as paying city bills, wherever possible because of the new coronavirus is easily spread.
NC Zoo offers several virtual camps
ASHEBORO — The N.C. Zoo announced it will be offering several virtual summer camp programs for kids as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.
In a news release, the zoo described their new Zoo’s Virtual Summer Camps as a way for kids to learn about animals and their natural environment in a new way.
During virtual camp, kids will participate in activities traditionally found in the zoo’s camps, just in a virtual setting, the zoo said. Crafts, animal-ambassador encounters, behind the scenes with keepers and games are all part of the learning experience.
The zoo said the programs are designed for rising first- through sixth-graders. Each camp is three hours long and has a morning or afternoon option.
For information on camps, visit www.nczoo.org or contact them at zoo.camps@nczoo.org or 336-879-7700.
