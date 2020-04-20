GREENSBORO — A virus relief task force is giving out another round of money to local nonprofits.
The United Way of Greater Greensboro said it is allocating $344,000 to 18 local nonprofits through its Greensboro Virus Relief Fund established in conjunction with the city of Greensboro and Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.
For information on how 501 ©(3) organizations can apply for funds or to make a donation to the fund, visit www.unitedwaygso.org.
Wesley Long plan delayed
Wesley Long Hospital won’t transition to help care for COVID-19 patients today as originally planned, the health system said Friday.
Instead, Cone Health said it will first fill up the former Women’s Hospital with seriously ill COVID-19 patients before turning to Wesley Long.
Cone Health said Friday in a news release the intent is to consolidate patients “making it safer for patients, physicians and staff.”
Cone Health said that for now:
- There will be no change in the way behavioral health patients receive care.
- Cancer patients will continue getting outpatient treatment at Wesley Long.
Inpatient oncology, sickle cell and urology units remain at Wesley Long.
“Please be very clear that we are not suggesting anyone breathe a sigh of relief. Experts across the state and nation agree that when we begin to see success with stay-at-home efforts, that is absolutely the time to keep our ‘foot on the gas,’ not relax, and not ‘reopen’ too early,” Cone Health CEO Terry Akin said in the release. “While the governor’s order remains in place, we worry very much that people will stop taking stay-at-home seriously. If that happens, the spread of COVID-19 cases will likely reignite and hospitalizations and fatalities will grow. We may again be faced with too little capacity and inadequate resources to care for our communities.”
Guilford County allowed its stay-home order to expire on Thursday, but the state order remains in effect through April 29.
Rockingham County wants to help
Any organization that has a need to share with the Rockingham County community is encouraged to email the name of the organization, the specific need, plus the name and number of the group’s official contact to: mscott@co.rockingham.nc.us.
Rockingham County Government will then share that information with the community during this special time of need.
A request for NASCAR to return
Five Republican state senators are asking Gov. Roy Cooper to allow NASCAR races — without fans — next month at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
In a normal year, NASCAR would run the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte track over Memorial Day weekend.
Like other sports though, NASCAR’s schedule has been upended by the coronavirus. NASCAR said Friday it hopes to resume racing at some point in May without fans in the stands.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he hopes NASCAR can race next month at one of the state’s tracks, again without fans.
On Sunday, senators Kathy Harrington, Paul Newton, Todd Johnson, Vickie Sawyer and Carl Ford said allowing a race at Charlotte Motor Speedway would require the governor to amend his executive order.
