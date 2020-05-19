A High Point assisted-living facility saw a spike in the reported number of COVID-19 cases among its residents and staff members in the past few days, according to new data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Piedmont Christian Home now has 33 cases of the respiratory disease, including 25 residents and eight staff members, according to figures released Tuesday.
Three days ago, the facility had just six cases of COVID-19.
Guilford County, like many other counties across North Carolina, has been trying to weather a number of outbreaks at nursing homes, residential-care facilities and other “congregate” living settings.
On Tuesday, the state reported that Clapp’s Nursing Center in Pleasant Garden currently has 67 cases of the coronavirus. There have been 15 deaths related to the disease involving residents or former residents.
Camden Health and Rehabilitation in western Greensboro has 46 cases associated with COVID-19 — 32 residents, 14 staff — and six deaths.
There were no changes reported for two other outbreaks in the county. Malachi House, a residential-treatment program for men in eastern Greensboro, still has three residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and no deaths. Rudd Farm on Hicone Road in northeast Greensboro remains at nine cases and no deaths.
No Memorial Day splash
GREENSBORO — Guilford County’s aquatic centers, which typically open on Memorial Day, will be closed, the county said Tuesday in a news release.
The county has aquatic centers at Bur-Mil, Hagan-Stone and Northeast parks.
The water attractions usually open for the season on Memorial Day and close after Labor Day in September.
More retailers reopen locally
GREENSBORO — On May 8 the first part of a three-phase plan went into effect to ease restrictions on clothing, sporting goods and other types of retail.
At Friendly Center, Belk, Sears and Macy’s stores have reopened.
Kohl’s department store at Westridge Square on Battleground Avenue has reopened.
Gap Inc. said several of its stores have reopened, including the Old Navy stores at Friendly Center and Bridford Parkway.
But the reopenings come with caveats. Most notably, stores will have limits on the number of people allowed to shop at any given time.
