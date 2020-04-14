Piedmont Triad International Airport is getting more than $16 million in federal aid to continue operating amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In all, $283.7 million out of $10 billion in aid for airports is going to North Carolina airports, the U.S.Department of Transportation said Tuesday in a news release.
“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in the release.
PTI is getting $16.4 million, compared to $135.6 million for Charlotte Douglas, $49.6 million for Raleigh-Durham and $19.8 million for Wilmington International.
Smaller airports are also getting aid. Winston-Salem’s Smith Reynolds Airport is getting $157,000 while Shiloh Airport in Rockingham County is getting $30,000.
The money comes from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, which President Trump signed into law on March 27.
The money funneled to airports will support continuing operations and replace revenue lost from declines in passenger traffic and other airport business because of the COVID-19 public health emergency, DOT said. The money can be used for capital expenditures and operating costs including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.
Randolph Health
ASHEBORO — Randolph Health will close its intensive care unit and reconfigure its emergency department to address to COVID-19 challenges, the hospital announced Tuesday.
To prepare for the expected COVID-19 patient surge, Randolph Health is taking steps to close the intensive care unit and redeploy ICU nurses, ventilators and personal protective equipment to the emergency department, according to a news release.
Starting this week, the hospital will separate emergency department patients with potential COVID-19-related symptoms from others, creating a separate respiratory-illness unit for those with a cough, nasal discharge and congestion, fever, scratchy or sore throat or shortness of breath, the release said.
Plans fell through recently for the struggling hospital to become part of Cone Health, in part because of the pandemic. Randolph Health filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early March.
In addition to serving patients, these efforts will help the hospital “weather COVID-19’s financial impact and allow for the future pursuit of partnership options in the weeks and months ahead,” the release said.
Workers on front lines
AAA said in a news release Tuesday it is offering its emergency roadside service free to first responders and health care workers in North and South Carolina through April 30.
First responders and health care workers who are not AAA members can call 866-727-9016 to get roadside services at any time. Services include vehicle lockout, tire, battery and towing. Users of this free service may be asked to show ID as proof of employment, AAA said.
Science Center
GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Science Center will host an Earth Day BioBlitz throughout Guilford County from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 22. The goal is to photograph as many plants, animals and other organisms as possible during that time period and upload the images.
The free event is open to anyone who has access to backyards or parks in Guilford County. The center urges participants in public spaces to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing.
Participants need a smartphone and iNaturalist account. Select Greensboro Science Center Earth Day BioBlitz 2020 from the Projects menu under Community at inaturalist.org.
