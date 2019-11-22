O, it’s then’s the times a feller is a-feelin’ at his best,
With the risin’ sun to greet him from a night of peaceful rest,
As he leaves the house, bareheaded, and goes out to feed the stock,
When the frost is on the punkin and the fodder’s in the shock.
— James Whitcomb Riley, 1849-1916
Gardener’s feel the same burst of vigor and joy at fall’s arrival as did Riley’s farmer. It brings a vitality shared for eons by those who work outside — we love all seasons, but this one is more conducive to satisfying work.
Though autumn was short this year, particularly pleasing have been our sycamore trees (Platanus occidentalis), on many days showing golden leaves, white trunk and branches against slate gray skies. The trees grow too large for many of our urban and suburban yards but lift our hearts at the sight of them.
Sourwoods (Oxydendrum arboreum) have also been standouts with their showy scarlet leaves and drooping white seedheads. By the time the glossy leaves turn red, seeds have formed from summer’s flowers which look a bit like lilies of the valley. Carson Brewer (1920-2003, the author of “Hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains”) wrote, “Most honey is made by bees. But sourwood is made by bees and angels.” He referenced sourwood honey, claimed by many to be the best-flavored honey in North America.
Sourwood is suitable for home landscapes, usually remaining about 30 feet tall, and has been used by homeowners since the mid-1700s. However, the University of Kentucky reported one in Robbinsville that is 118 feet tall.
With those and a few other exceptions, color this year has been disappointing. Drought and heat have been the enemy. We need to adjust to this and make our plant selections accordingly. As the climate crisis continues, water will be an issue, so choosing plants that can withstand drought will be our standard.
My husband, Steve, grew some Glass Gem corn this summer. It grows to 10 feet tall with kernels in pastel shades of blues, purples, pink, green and yellow. It is gorgeous and fun to grow, though not for eating fresh. It is best dried for use as popcorn, which is in process at our home. About the time the tassels were ready to spread their pollen last summer, the temperatures in eastern North Carolina hit 96 degrees and above. That caused the death of the pollen and a devastated crop. Here, the temperatures reached 95 at pollinating time but avoided the dreaded 96. Steve did have a small crop which would have been more had the temperatures been just a little lower.
Corn, which is actually maize (Zia mays var. mays), is native to the South and to Central America, with evidence of cultivation 7,000 years ago from maizelike grasses that became, through selection for ever fatter kernels, what is now known as corn.
Jamestown colonists learned how to grow and use corn, as it was a staple among Native American tribes across the continent by the time Europeans arrived. It was a life-saving food.
We still depend on corn for many products, including dishes we enjoy at Thanksgiving. We should be grateful to and remember those who taught us how to grow and use it. Early dishes included a breadlike item from ground corn, putting dried fruits, such as cranberries, blueberries, into it for flavor. They also used, on occasion, the dried fruits of a shrub: American cranberry bush.
Although long referred to as American cranberry bush or Highland cranberry, this is not related to true cranberries (Vaccinium macrocarpon), which are also native. Unlike the true cranberry, this is a magnificent dense shrub that reaches 6- to 10-feet tall and wide. Pure white flowers appear in May, measuring 3-4 inches across. Its bright green three-lobed and coarsely toothed leaves are reminiscent of maples and turn yellow-red or bright reddish-purple in autumn.
The bright red fruits ripen in late summer with an appearance and size that explains the common name. As they ripen, the color becomes translucent, and they tend to hang on the shrubs deep into winter. The fruits are sour but not bitter, making them a desirable though no longer common choice for food and flavoring. They are high in vitamin C. Make sure you have V. opulus var. americanum and not V. opulus var. opulus, which has a bitter fruit.
The American cranberry bush also makes a great statement in the landscape, especially when planted within sight of a window. I recall one snowy winter when a family of cardinals regularly perched on the branches of ours. Bright red berries and scarlet birds on black branches against a sparkling white snowbank— gorgeous!
