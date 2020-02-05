RALEIGH — The latest casualty of the state budget stalemate is more than 150 contract workers.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is dropping 163 contractors, citing the lack of a new state budget for the fiscal year that is more than seven months underway.
The jobs are connected to information technology.
A DHHS spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to questions about which projects would be affected.
DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen warned state lawmakers in October that the agency needed funding in the new budget to operate this year, including money to implement a Medicaid transformation plan. The transformation, a move decided in a previous legislative session, would move existing Medicaid recipients to a managed-care system in which the state contracts with private health insurance companies.
“We need to be able to sustain this work into the future, and that means stability for our department,” she said then. “There is no scenario in which it won’t impact services, which means it impacts safety.”
Cohen said at the same October legislative committee meeting that beyond Medicaid transformation, not having a fully funded budget destabilizes the DHHS, making it harder for its staff to do all their work.
Medicaid recipients had already been told about the change and had started enrolling when the transformation plan was put on hold.
In November, the DHHS announced that without a budget, Medicaid transformation would be delayed indefinitely.
The N.C. House and N.C. Senate both approved a Republican-drafted budget proposal in June 2019, but Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed it.
The House then overrode Cooper’s veto in a controversial vote on Sept. 11, but the Senate did not call for a vote. Senate Democrats said they would all vote against the override, which meant Senate Republicans would not have the supermajority needed for an override if they had taken the vote last fall or during their one-day session in January.
Instead, according to state law, the previous year’s budget rolled over into the new fiscal year. The legislature also passed several mini budgets that included raises for state employees, but not teachers. The amount of teacher raises and a proposed expansion of Medicaid — separate from the transformation effort — are the two issues at the center of the budget standoff between Democrats and Republicans.
If the proposed state budget becomes law, then there would be a big change to the DHHS — moving its headquarters from the state capital to Granville County. DHHS workers said in a town hall meeting in July that the significantly increased commute time could mean they quit.
