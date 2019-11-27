Not all holiday shopping days are created equal.
Analysts say there are certain days to score the best deals — as long as you know what you're looking for. Adobe Analytics, which analyzed trillions of U.S. transactions at the country's largest retailers, offers these guidelines:
Black Friday, Nov. 29: Shop for appliances (with average markdowns of about 9%) and sporting goods (6%)
Sunday, Dec. 1: Toys (2%) and computers (18%)
Cyber Monday, Dec. 2: Televisions (19%)
Tuesday, Dec. 3: Furniture and bedding (10%), and tools and home improvement (6%)
Friday, Dec. 27: Electronics (27%)
Looking for something off that list? Try waiting until Cyber Monday, analysts say, when many retailers extend blanket discounts on just about everything. Target, for example, historically has offered 15% off everything that day, "which means a toy that's 30% off on Black Friday may suddenly get an extra 15% off on Monday," said Bonebright of Deal News.
But, he added, don't fret too much. "In general, if you're shopping in the week around Thanksgiving you're going to get a good deal," Bonebright said. "Try not to stress about it."
