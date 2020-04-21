GREENSBORO — Emptier hospitals and a new rapid testing system are helping give Cone Health’s medical teams some breathing room to fight COVID-19 while they continue to conserve protective equipment.
Cone Health is a non-profit health care provider based in Greensboro that runs hospitals and other centers in Guilford County and some nearby counties.
Bruce Swords, Cone Health’s chief physician executive, said models now predict fewer hospitalizations from COVID-19 due to social distancing restrictions. Still, he is nervous that cases may surge once restrictions are lifted.
“It’s all dependent on us staying away from each other,” he said.
So far, Cone Health has had 13 die of COVID-19 across all its hospitals, Swords said. The death numbers include some people who died in the ER shortly after arrival as well as deaths that occurred after an extended hospitalization.
There have been 53 patients who have recovered, he said.
As of early afternoon Wednesday, Cone Health was treating 33 hospitalized patients who’d tested positive for COVID-19, Swords said. Another six or so, he said, were awaiting testing.
That’s up from numbers in the 20s last week, but the hospitals aren’t running out of beds. There are fewer patients at Cone Health than ever before, Swords said, and, for the most part, Cone is doing that on purpose.
To conserve resources for the COVID fight and to limit possible infections from human interactions, Cone Health has postponed or canceled whatever in-person medical care it can.
“We have purposefully done our best to keep people out of all of our facilities,” he said.
At Moses Cone, the flagship hospital in Greensboro, there were about 280 patients hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon. Moses Cone would typically have more like 415 patients, Swords said. Even in intensive care, there’s fewer people, he said, and the emergency departments are less busy.
Postponement of certain surgeries that typically require some intensive care may contribute to the lower numbers there, he said. Likewise, people who previously went to the emergency room for non-emergencies may now be avoiding the ER.
He said he is worried, however, about the possibility that quieter ERs could mean some people with emergency needs are avoiding the ER due to concerns about COVID-19.
People with signs of potential stroke should, “for heaven’s sake” come to the ER, he said, and the same with heart attack symptoms. As should people with potentially serious COVID-19 complications.
“If you’ve got a fever and you feel like you have trouble breathing, we want to see you in our emergency department,” he said.
Currently, he said, Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro is the preferred emergency room for people with potential COVID-19 complications, but they are also welcome at any of Cone’s emergency departments across the region.
A little over a week ago, he said, Cone Health was able to put into place a new, in-house testing system. While testing is still limited, he said, the new system has shorter wait times for hospital patients to get back COVID tests results.
The hospitals might have had 60 or 70 patients waiting for test results a couple weeks ago, he said. Now results typically take one or two hours to get back, and fewer people are in a gray area.
The quicker results help Cone preserve their protective equipment, he said. Staff would go through a huge amount of protective gear to treat patients who eventually tested negative for the virus; now they can save more of it for treating actual COVID-19 patients.
As of April 13, Cone is moving hospital patients who test positive for COVID-19 to Cone’s Green Valley campus in Greensboro, formerly the Women’s Hospital.
The decision to do that was made based on modeling in late March that predicted “pretty frightening” numbers of COVID patients soon to arrive at hospitals that would need more beds than what they had available, Swords said.
Those models, he said, have been revised to take social-distancing orders into account, and now they are not predicting as many COVID patients.
But there are other advantages to concentrating COVID-19 patients at the Green Valley campus.
That, too, helps preserve the staff protective equipment, he said.
Staff treating COVID patients at the Green Valley Campus aren’t also seeing other patients there, he said. So they can wear the same equipment while going from one COVID patient to the next without worrying that they will infect a patient hospitalized for an unrelated problem.
That isolation helps keep patients and staff safe, he said, and helps them concentrate staff expertise.
The treatments Cone offers to hospitalized COVID-19 patients vary depending on the person’s case.
“It can be anything from really intense therapy in the ICU to managing relatively minor medical issues on the floor,” he said.
That could include putting people on oxygen or a ventilator.
In some cases, they have tried out drugs that have not been proven effective for COVID-19 but are used for related diseases or for conditions similar to some COVID complications. This includes off-label use of hydroxychloroquine, anti-viral medications and IL-6 inhibitors to stimulate the production of antibodies.
Cone Health has also been trying out shifting some COVID patients who had been lying on their backs to lie on their stomachs instead, he said.
And they are working on a system, he said, to provide blood plasma from recovered patients to those struggling with the disease, as a potential way to share antibodies.
“We are contacting people who we know tested positive, asking if they would be willing to donate,” he said.
