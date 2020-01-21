Figure Skating Junior Pairs (copy)

Anastasiia Smirnova and Danil Siianytsia compete in the junior pairs short program at the 2020 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro on Tuesday. Senior skating competition will begin Thursday at the Coliseum, and the Winston-Salem Journal’s Cassandra Sherrill offers a detailed preview of the skaters, the jumps, the scoring and more. Page, C4

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

asdf

Load comments