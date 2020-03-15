REIDSVILLE — Kind, fierce and absolutely one of a kind.
Those were the words often used by colleagues, family and friends to describe longtime Reidsville City Councilwoman Joan Zdanski, who died March 8 at age 86.
Always with a smile, Zdanski served on the council for 18 years — reveling in the opportunity to represent a community she loved and cherished since moving to the area in 1969.
A native of Bellaire, Ohio, Zdanski became a staple community leader in Reidsville — willing to stand up for what she believed.
Known for her passion and love for family, friends and the community she called home, the beloved member of Holy Infant Catholic Church was a pillar of strength. A funeral Mass was held for her Wednesday, March 11, at the church.
“She was a fierce advocate for Reidsville,” said former City Manager Kelly Almond, who worked closely with Zdanski during her tenure on council from 1993 to 2011. “She was a pleasure, a joy and an inspiration to work with both personally and professionally.”
Almond’s words echoed what many officials shared after learning the news of Zdanski’s death.
Family, friends and community leaders described the mother, wife and former MacField sales marketing manager as role model who was vibrant, smart, good-hearted, hardworking and full of energy.
“Joan was one of the finest people I ever met,” Almond said, before pausing a moment to gather his thoughts. “Joan was a trooper, a great person and an inspiration to me just because of the kind of person she was.
“She would never say her say anything bad about anyone or do a bad thing to anyone. She was just such a good person. I’m not sure I’m saying it adequately enough but she really was kind, decent and good-hearted. She lived that way and showed it to people every day.”
Almond first got to know her following an early morning visit to his office before her first campaign.
Ready to take on the position of councilwoman, Zdanski swung by his office before heading into work one day to gather any information possible to help gain a strong background on the job and what was expected of council members.
Almond gathered memos and agenda packets of old — compiling so much information that he had to help her carry it to her car.
“She read every single page of it and probably multiple times, getting ready for this job,” he said.
Clark Turner, who spent 31 years on the City Council, saw the dedication firsthand, working with her the whole time she was in office.
“She was a very intense and dedicated council member,” said Turner, adding that his friend always worked to mend fences that were damaged during the occasional battle among council members.
“(Joan) was always very careful to study every issue involved and to understand what implication it might have for future council members or what impact it would have on people for whom the decision was made,” Turner said.
For City Councilman James Festerman, who served alongside Zdanski on council for eight years, the studying always paid off.
“She was a tremendous person,” Festerman said, describing the dear friend he first got to know during his tenure as police chief. “You counted on her making the right decision. It may have not been the most popular decision to make, but it was the right one. She was well respected by all the council members she served with, because we knew that whatever she said, she truly believed.”
Outside of her council efforts, Zdanski also served as a role model for several women currently in leadership roles.
“From the first time I met her she was vibrant, smart, full of life and such an engaging woman,” said City Councilwoman Terresia Scoble, who said she was heartbroken by the news of Zdanski’s death.
A role model to Scoble, Zdanski worked closely with her during her time as the executive director of the Reidsville Developmental Corporation.
And when it came time to run for office, it was Zdanski who was first to call and encourage her to run.
“Joan was always very fair and very realistic,” Scoble said of the woman she often looked up to. “She didn’t beat around the bush. If you went to her for advice, she would cut straight to the chase and tell you how it was. If she thought you were wrong, she would tell you that you were wrong and explain her position. She never tried to change anybody’s mind, instead she gave both sides of the story.”
Diane Sawyer, the president of the Reidsville Chamber of Commerce, was introduced to Zdanski when she was brought on staff in 2011.
Tasked with repairing the relationship between the chamber and the city, Sawyer began spending time with council members and got to know Zdanski — who would later gift her materials from a course on politics she took through the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The coursework, which features Zdanski’s highlights and handwriting, was instrumental to her when she was learning about being more involved in the community, Sawyer said.
“As a female on the City Council, even in 2011, I think she helped lead the way for the future females,” Sawyer said. “I personally think that our council is very representative of our population with its diversity in gender, race and backgrounds. I think it’s really reflective of whom our community is and she was a part of that. She was just a great community leader and she didn’t ever have an agenda. She was just about doing what was best for the city of Reidsville.”
Despite working in a male-dominated environment and growing up in a different time period, Zdanski was never shy or reserved because she was a woman, Almond said.
Zdanski understood the importance of standing her ground when some people would discount her opinion, Almond said.
“She didn’t take a back seat to anybody — man or woman — she stood her ground and made her feelings known in a mutual and respectable way,” Almond said. “She didn’t back down. She was absolutely fearless in taking the positions that she thought was right.”
“Her passing,” Scoble said, “is a loss that will leave a void in the hearts of every person in Reidsville.
“She will never be replaced.”
