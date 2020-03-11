GREENSBORO — A community meeting with new Police Chief Brian James that was canceled last month due to the threat of bad weather has been reset for next week.
The 6:30 p.m. meeting on March 19 will be at Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia St.
It is part of a series of community meetings that James set up upon being named the city's new chief.
The meetings offer people a chance to discuss how police and residents can make communities safer. Residents will meet the commanding officers who serve their community, and have a chance to discuss public safety issues in their neighborhoods. Community members also will be able to ask questions and voice concerns about safety, in an effort to spark ideas on how police and residents can address those issues.
The meeting is expected to end by 8 p.m. Reservations are not required.
For more information or questions about the community meetings, call the Greensboro Police Department Office of Community Engagement at 336-373-2636.
