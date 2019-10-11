Duke quarterback Quentin Harris scrambles away from Georgia Tech’s Bruce Jordan-Swilling during Saturday’s 41-23 win in Durham. Harris ran for 38 yards and was 11 of 20 passing for 176 more.
Duke 41, Georgia Tech 23: Deon Jackson rushes for 69 yards and two touchdowns to help the Blue Devils pull away from the Yellow Jackets. Duke scores 38 consecutive points after Georgia Tech took the lead with a touchdown on the game’s opening drive. B4
Ferrum 45, Guilford 23: Quakers quarterback Derrien Phillips passes for 230 yards and a career-high three touchdowns and wide receiver Jermaine Russell makes seven grabs for 117 yards and two scores, but it isn’t enough in a road loss to the Panthers. B4
N.C. Wesleyan 44, Greensboro 7: Quarterback Totten Donielle completes 11 of 13 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns and the Battling Bishops pile up 368 totals yards in an easy victory over the Pride. B4
Elon 42, Delaware 7: Elon scores three touchdowns in a 6:29 span of the third quarter, capped by Greg Liggs Jr.’s 42-yard interception-return score, as the Phoenix surprise the Blue Hens. B4
Clemson 45, Florida State 14: Trevor Lawrence throws three touchdown passes, two to Justyn Ross, and the No. 2 Tigers answer any lingering questions about its close call at North Carolina, winning its 21st straight game by pounding Florida State. B4
INSIDE: College football coverage on B4, B5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.