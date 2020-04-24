Texas landed top basketball recruit Greg Brown III on Friday when he decided to attend the college where his father played football instead of following other elite players to the NBA’s developmental G League.
The 6-foot-9 forward from Austin is expected to play just one year in college before turning pro. He had long listed Texas among his top college choices but in the last few days had listed the G League as a possibility. The league recently signed elite recruits Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd.
MEMPHIS: Memphis freshman Precious Achiuwa says he will enter the NBA draft.
Achiuwa announced his decision in a Twitter post on Friday. The draft is set for June 25, and the 6-foot-9, 225-pound Nigerian-born star is projected as a likely first-rounder and possible lottery pick.
Achiuwa said he has dreamed “of playing in the NBA since I picked up the game.”
Achiuwa became the first player in the American Athletic Conference named both player and freshman of the year. He averaged 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game after arriving as one of the nation’s top prospects.
SEC: The first round of the NFL draft opened and closed with players from the Southeastern Conference, a fitting way to mark the league’s record-setting night.
The football powerhouse had 15 players selected Thursday, smashing the previous mark of 12 set by the ACC in 2006 and matched twice by the SEC (2013, 2017).
The league fell just short of having as many players drafted in the first round as the rest of college football combined.
