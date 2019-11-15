ACC
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Bstn College 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Virginia 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
N. Carolina 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500
Duke 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Miami 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Clemson 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
NC State 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Syracuse 0 1 .000 1 1 .500
Florida St. 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Friday’s games
Duke 74, Georgia St. 63
Marshall at Notre Dame, 7
Florida St. 79, W. Carolina 74
West Virginia 68, Pittsburgh 53
Gardner-Webb at North Carolina
Today’s games
Columbia at Virginia, noon
St. Francis Brooklyn at NC State, 12:05 p.m.
Lehigh at Virginia Tech, 1:30 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Miami, 2 p.m.
Belmont at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Seattle at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s games
Detroit at Clemson, 3 p.m.
NC Central at Louisville, 5 p.m.
Wake Forest at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
MEAC
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
NC A&T 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
SC State 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Beth-Ckman 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Howard 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Md.-E. Shore 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Friday’s games
Robert Morris 85, Howard 65
Akron 57, NC Central 47
N. Illinois 81, Coppin St. 69
Georgia 100, Delaware St. 66
NC A&T at Utah St.
Today’s games
Morgan St. at George Washington, 1 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Morehead St., 6 p.m.
Sunday’s games
Coppin St. at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Howard at Toledo, 2 p.m.
NC Central at Louisville, 5 p.m.
SOUTHERN
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
ETSU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Furman 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UNCG 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Mercer 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Wofford 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Samford 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
The Citadel 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
VMI 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Thursday’s results
ETSU 61, Winthrop 58
Arkansas St. 71, VMI 56
Friday’s games
Idaho 68, VMI 67
Florida St. 79, W. Carolina 74
Chattanooga 90, South Alabama 72
UNC-Greensboro 64, Tennessee Tech 30
Mercer 84, Florida Gulf Coast 68
Today’s games
Samford at North Alabama, 12 p.m.
Campbell at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Montana St. at UNC-Greensboro, 6 p.m.
Wofford at Butler, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s games
VMI at UC Davis, noon
BIG SOUTH
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Longwood 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Hampton 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Campbell 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Radford 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Charl. Sthrn 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
UNC-Ashville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Grdnr-Webb 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
High Point 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Thursday’s results
Longwood 86, St. Francis Brooklyn 77
ETSU 61, Winthrop 58
Morehead St. 77, Presbyterian 55
Friday’s games
William & Mary 78, Hampton 65
Georgia Southern 76, Radford 73
Gardner-Webb at North Carolina
Saturday’s Games
Campbell at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Dayton, 7 p.m.
CAA
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Delaware 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Will & Mary 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Charleston 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
J. Madison 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Northeastern 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UNC-Wilm. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Towson 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Elon 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Drexel 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Hofstra 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Thursday’s result
Florida 66, Towson 60
Friday’s games
William & Mary 78, Hampton 65
Michigan 70, Elon 50
Today’s Games
Old Dominion at Northeastern, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Lafayette, 5 p.m.
Drexel at Stephen F. Austin, 6:30 p.m.
James Madison at George Mason, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Davidson, 7 p.m.
