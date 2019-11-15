ACC

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Louisville 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000

Bstn College 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000

Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000

Virginia 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000

N. Carolina 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000

Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000

Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500

Duke 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000

Wake Forest 0 1 .000 2 1 .667

Notre Dame 0 1 .000 2 1 .667

Miami 0 1 .000 2 1 .667

Clemson 0 1 .000 2 1 .667

NC State 0 1 .000 2 1 .667

Syracuse 0 1 .000 1 1 .500

Florida St. 0 1 .000 2 1 .667

Friday’s games

Duke 74, Georgia St. 63

Marshall at Notre Dame, 7

Florida St. 79, W. Carolina 74

West Virginia 68, Pittsburgh 53

Gardner-Webb at North Carolina

Today’s games

Columbia at Virginia, noon

St. Francis Brooklyn at NC State, 12:05 p.m.

Lehigh at Virginia Tech, 1:30 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Miami, 2 p.m.

Belmont at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Detroit at Clemson, 3 p.m.

NC Central at Louisville, 5 p.m.

Wake Forest at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

MEAC

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

NC Central 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

NC A&T 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Morgan St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

SC State 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Beth-Ckman 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

Howard 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

Md.-E. Shore 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

Friday’s games

Robert Morris 85, Howard 65

Akron 57, NC Central 47

N. Illinois 81, Coppin St. 69

Georgia 100, Delaware St. 66

NC A&T at Utah St.

Today’s games

Morgan St. at George Washington, 1 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Coppin St. at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Howard at Toledo, 2 p.m.

NC Central at Louisville, 5 p.m.

SOUTHERN

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

ETSU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000

Furman 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000

UNCG 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

Chattanooga 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

Mercer 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

W. Carolina 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

Wofford 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

Samford 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

The Citadel 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

VMI 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

Thursday’s results

ETSU 61, Winthrop 58

Arkansas St. 71, VMI 56

Friday’s games

Idaho 68, VMI 67

Florida St. 79, W. Carolina 74

Chattanooga 90, South Alabama 72

UNC-Greensboro 64, Tennessee Tech 30

Mercer 84, Florida Gulf Coast 68

Today’s games

Samford at North Alabama, 12 p.m.

Campbell at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Montana St. at UNC-Greensboro, 6 p.m.

Wofford at Butler, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s games

VMI at UC Davis, noon

BIG SOUTH

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Longwood 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

Hampton 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

Campbell 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

Radford 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Charl. Sthrn 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

UNC-Ashville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

Grdnr-Webb 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

High Point 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

Thursday’s results

Longwood 86, St. Francis Brooklyn 77

ETSU 61, Winthrop 58

Morehead St. 77, Presbyterian 55

Friday’s games

William & Mary 78, Hampton 65

Georgia Southern 76, Radford 73

Gardner-Webb at North Carolina

Saturday’s Games

Campbell at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Dayton, 7 p.m.

CAA

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Delaware 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000

Will & Mary 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000

Charleston 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

J. Madison 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

Northeastern 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

UNC-Wilm. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

Towson 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

Elon 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

Drexel 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

Hofstra 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Thursday’s result

Florida 66, Towson 60

Friday’s games

William & Mary 78, Hampton 65

Michigan 70, Elon 50

Today’s Games

Old Dominion at Northeastern, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Drexel at Stephen F. Austin, 6:30 p.m.

James Madison at George Mason, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Davidson, 7 p.m.

