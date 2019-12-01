ACC
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Virginia 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
N. Carolina 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Bstn College 1 0 1.000 4 4 .500
Duke 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Florida St. 0 1 .000 7 1 .875
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
Clemson 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
NC State 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
Miami 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
Syracuse 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
Saturday’s results
Richmond 64, Boston College 44
Florida St. 63, Purdue 60, OT
Sunday’s games
Georgia Tech 68, Bethune-Cookman 67
Wake Forest at Arizona
Today’s games
Miami at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Clemson at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
Iowa at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.
Florida St. at Indiana, 9 p.m.
Duke at Michigan St., 9:30 p.m.
MEAC
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Beth-Ckman 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
SC State 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
NC Central 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
NC A&T 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Md.-E. Shore 0 0 .000 0 9 .000
Howard 0 0 .000 0 9 .000
Saturday’s results
Jacksonville 61, NC A&T 45
Mount St. Mary’s 73, Howard 56
Coastal Carolina 92, Delaware St. 77
Sunday’s results
Fordham 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 45
Niagara 65, Norfolk St. 61
Georgia Tech 68, Bethune-Cookman 65
Today’s games
NC Central at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Florida A&M at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
Coppin St. at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
UNCG 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
ETSU 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Furman 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Mercer 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Samford 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
The Citadel 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Wofford 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
VMI 0 1 .000 3 6 .333
Saturday’s results
Chattanooga 63, Jacksonville St. 60
UNCG 65, Georgetown 61
ETSU 67, UALR 63
Louisiana Tech 78, Samford 57
Sunday’s result
Canisius 76, Mercer 66
Today’s games
Furman at South Florida, 7 p.m.
NC Central at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s game
Chattanooga at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
BIG SOUTH
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UNC-Ashe. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Hampton 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Radford 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Charl.n Sthrn 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Grdnr-Webb 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
High Point 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Saturday’s results
Charlotte 83, SC-Upstate 47
Campbell 51, Florida Gulf Coast 46
Sunday’s result
Campbell 58, North Dakota 56
Today’s game
High Point at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
E. Kentucky at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Missouri, 8 p.m.
CAA
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Delaware 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
J. Madison 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Will & Mary 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Hofstra 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UNC-Wilm. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Charleston 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Drexel 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Northeastern 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Towson 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Elon 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Saturday’s results
UMBC 85, Drexel 60
Buffalo 88, William & Mary 77
James Madison 99, East Carolina 89
Sunday’s results
Hofstra 91 Holy Cross 69
UCF 77, Coll. of Charleston 56
Towson at Cornell, PPD
Stanford 72, UNC-Wilmington 54
Today’s games
Kennesaw St. at Elon, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s game
Old Dominion at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.