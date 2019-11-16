ACC
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
Louisville 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
N. Carolina 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Virginia 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Bstn College 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500
Duke 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 3 1 .750
Miami 0 1 .000 3 1 .750
NC State 0 1 .000 3 1 .750
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Florida St. 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Clemson 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Syracuse 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Saturday’s games
Virginia 60, Columbia 42
N.C. State 95, St. Francis 64
Virginia Tech 79, Lehigh 53
Miami 80, Quinnipiac 52
Belmont 100, Boston College 85
Syracuse 89, Seattle 67
Today’s games
Detroit at Clemson, 3 p.m.
NC Central at Louisville, 5 p.m.
Wake Forest at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Monday’s games
Monmouth at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
MEAC
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
NC A&T 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
SC State 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Beth-Ckman 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Howard 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Md.-E. Shore 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Beth-Ckman 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
SC State 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
NC A&T 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Md.-E. Shore 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Howard 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Saturday’s games
Morgan St. 68, Grge Washington 64
Morehead St. 76, Md.-E. Shore 53
Today’s games
Coppin St. at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Howard at Toledo, 2 p.m.
NC Central at Louisville, 5 p.m.
Monday’s game
LIU Brooklyn at Delaware St., 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Furman 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
ETSU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Mercer 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Wofford 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UNCG 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Samford 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
The Citadel 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
VMI 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Saturday’s games
Campbell 87, The Citadel 73
Montana St. 67, UNCG 66
Samford at North Alabama
Wofford at Butler
Today’s game
VMI at UC Davis, 12 p.m.
Monday’s games
Appalachian St. at UNCG, 7 p.m.
Wofford at Missouri, 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Campbell 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Hampton 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
UNC-Ashville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Radford 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Charl. Sthrn 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
High Point 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Grdnr-Webb 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Saturday’s games
Campbell 87, The Citadel 73.
Dayton 90, Charleston Southern 61
Monday’s games
Charleston Southern at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Akron, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
High Point at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
Longwood at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
CAA
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Delaware 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Will & Mary 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Charleston 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
J. Madison 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UNC-Wilm. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Towson 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Northeastern 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Drexel 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Hofstra 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Elon 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Saturday’s games
Old Dominion 76, Northeastern 69
Delaware 81, Lafayette 73
Stephen F. Austin 82, Drexel 67
George Mason 83, James Madison 70
Davidson 87, UNC-Wilmington 49
Monday’s game
William & Mary at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
