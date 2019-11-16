ACC

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000

Louisville 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000

N. Carolina 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000

Virginia 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000

Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000

Bstn College 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750

Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500

Duke 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000

Notre Dame 0 1 .000 3 1 .750

Miami 0 1 .000 3 1 .750

NC State 0 1 .000 3 1 .750

Wake Forest 0 1 .000 2 1 .667

Florida St. 0 1 .000 2 1 .667

Clemson 0 1 .000 2 1 .667

Syracuse 0 1 .000 2 1 .667

Saturday’s games

Virginia 60, Columbia 42

N.C. State 95, St. Francis 64

Virginia Tech 79, Lehigh 53

Miami 80, Quinnipiac 52

Belmont 100, Boston College 85

Syracuse 89, Seattle 67

Today’s games

Detroit at Clemson, 3 p.m.

NC Central at Louisville, 5 p.m.

Wake Forest at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Monday’s games

Monmouth at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

MEAC

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

NC Central 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

NC A&T 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Morgan St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

SC State 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Beth-Ckman 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

Howard 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

Md.-E. Shore 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

Saturday’s games

Morgan St. 68, Grge Washington 64

Morehead St. 76, Md.-E. Shore 53

Today’s games

Coppin St. at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Howard at Toledo, 2 p.m.

NC Central at Louisville, 5 p.m.

Monday’s game

LIU Brooklyn at Delaware St., 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Furman 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000

ETSU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000

Mercer 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

Chattanooga 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

Wofford 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

UNCG 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

Samford 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

W. Carolina 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

The Citadel 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

VMI 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

Saturday’s games

Campbell 87, The Citadel 73

Montana St. 67, UNCG 66

Samford at North Alabama

Wofford at Butler

Today’s game

VMI at UC Davis, 12 p.m.

Monday’s games

Appalachian St. at UNCG, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Missouri, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Longwood 0 0 .000 4 1 .800

Campbell 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

Hampton 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

UNC-Ashville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Radford 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

Charl. Sthrn 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

High Point 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

Grdnr-Webb 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

Saturday’s games

Campbell 87, The Citadel 73.

Dayton 90, Charleston Southern 61

Monday’s games

Charleston Southern at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Akron, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

High Point at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Longwood at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

CAA

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Delaware 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000

Will & Mary 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000

Charleston 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

J. Madison 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

UNC-Wilm. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

Towson 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

Northeastern 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

Drexel 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

Hofstra 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

Elon 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

Saturday’s games

Old Dominion 76, Northeastern 69

Delaware 81, Lafayette 73

Stephen F. Austin 82, Drexel 67

George Mason 83, James Madison 70

Davidson 87, UNC-Wilmington 49

Monday’s game

William & Mary at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

