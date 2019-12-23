ACC
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 2 0 1.000 11 1 .917
Virginia 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Bstn College 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Duke 1 0 1.000 10 1 .909
Florida St. 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
NC State 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
N. Carolina 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Syracuse 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Miami 0 1 .000 8 3 .727
Notre Dame 0 2 .000 8 4 .667
Wake Forest 0 2 .000 7 5 .583
Clemson 0 2 .000 6 6 .500
Sunday’s results
South Carolina 70, Virginia 59
Yale 54, Clemson 45
Georgia Tech 74, Boise St. 60
NC State 83, The Citadel 63
Monday’s game
Houston vs. Georgia Tech
MEAC
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Beth-Ckman 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
SC State 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 4 10 .286
NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
NC Central 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Howard 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 9 .100
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 1 12 .077
Md.-E. Shore 0 0 .000 1 13 .071
Sunday’s results
Harvard 60, Howard 55
Old Dominion 76, Md.-E. Shore 52
St. Francis Brooklyn 81, Delaware St. 62
SOUTHERN
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
ETSU 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Furman 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
UNCG 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
W. Carolina 1 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Chattanooga 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Wofford 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
The Citadel 0 1 .000 6 6 .500
Samford 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Mercer 0 1 .000 5 8 .385
VMI 0 1 .000 5 8 .385
Sunday’s results
Wofford 83, Kennesaw St. 70
FAU 65, Mercer 50
NC State 83, The Citadel 63
BIG SOUTH
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
UNC-Ashe. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Charl. Sthrn 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Longwood 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Radford 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Grdnr-Webb 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
High Point 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 10 .167
Sunday’s result
Radford 73, Richmond 58
CAA
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Delaware 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Hofstra 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
J. Madison 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Will & Mary 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Drexel 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Charleston 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Northeastern 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Towson 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
UNC-Wilm. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Elon 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Sunday’s results
Hofstra 63, Manhattan 51
St. Francis 78, William & Mary 72
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.