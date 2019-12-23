ACC

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Louisville 2 0 1.000 11 1 .917

Virginia 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818

Bstn College 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615

Duke 1 0 1.000 10 1 .909

Florida St. 1 1 .500 10 2 .833

NC State 1 1 .500 9 3 .750

Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 9 3 .750

Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 9 3 .750

N. Carolina 1 1 .500 7 5 .583

Syracuse 1 1 .500 7 5 .583

Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 5 5 .500

Miami 0 1 .000 8 3 .727

Notre Dame 0 2 .000 8 4 .667

Wake Forest 0 2 .000 7 5 .583

Clemson 0 2 .000 6 6 .500

Sunday’s results

South Carolina 70, Virginia 59

Yale 54, Clemson 45

Georgia Tech 74, Boise St. 60

NC State 83, The Citadel 63

Monday’s game

Houston vs. Georgia Tech

MEAC

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Beth-Ckman 0 0 .000 6 7 .462

Morgan St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385

SC State 0 0 .000 4 7 .364

Coppin St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308

Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 4 10 .286

NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

NC Central 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

Howard 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

Delaware St. 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

Md.-E. Shore 0 0 .000 1 13 .071

Sunday’s results

Harvard 60, Howard 55

Old Dominion 76, Md.-E. Shore 52

St. Francis Brooklyn 81, Delaware St. 62

SOUTHERN

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

ETSU 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846

Furman 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786

UNCG 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769

W. Carolina 1 0 1.000 8 3 .727

Chattanooga 0 1 .000 8 5 .615

Wofford 0 0 .000 8 5 .615

The Citadel 0 1 .000 6 6 .500

Samford 0 0 .000 6 8 .429

Mercer 0 1 .000 5 8 .385

VMI 0 1 .000 5 8 .385

Sunday’s results

Wofford 83, Kennesaw St. 70

FAU 65, Mercer 50

NC State 83, The Citadel 63

BIG SOUTH

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Campbell 0 0 .000 8 3 .727

UNC-Ashe. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 7 .462

Charl. Sthrn 0 0 .000 5 6 .455

Longwood 0 0 .000 5 7 .417

Radford 0 0 .000 4 7 .364

Grdnr-Webb 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

Hampton 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

High Point 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

Sunday’s result

Radford 73, Richmond 58

CAA

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Delaware 0 0 .000 10 3 .769

Hofstra 0 0 .000 9 4 .692

J. Madison 0 0 .000 7 4 .636

Will & Mary 0 0 .000 8 5 .615

Drexel 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

Charleston 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

Northeastern 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

Towson 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

UNC-Wilm. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385

Elon 0 0 .000 4 9 .308

Sunday’s results

Hofstra 63, Manhattan 51

St. Francis 78, William & Mary 72

