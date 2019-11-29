HARRISONBURG, Va. – Kyler Gregory scored a game-high 19 points and had nine rebounds in Guilford College’s 71-52 ODAC win at Eastern Mennonite on Saturday.

Joah Logan added 11 points in the Quakers’ (7-1, 1-0 ODAC) seventh straight victory.

Ranked 19th in this week’s D3hoops.com Top 25 Poll, the Quakers used a 10-0 run at the start of both halves to send the Royals (1-5, 0-1 ODAC) to their second straight setback.

WOMEN

WAKE FOREST 76, EAST CAROLINA 53: Wake Forest got out to a hot start and cruised to a win over visiting East Carolina.

Four different Deacons (4-3) scored in double figures. Gina Conti led the way with 19.

ELON 50, UNLV 44: Ariel Colon led the way with 15 points as Elon beat UNLV in the Lady Rebel Roundup in Las Vegas.

