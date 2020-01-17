The Guilford Quakers continued their undefeated season in ODAC play as they cruised past Randolph-Macon 64-39.
The Quakers, ranked sixth in D3Hoops.com’s poll were led by Ian Robertson’s 15 points off the bench.
Greensboro 94, Piedmont 85:
Greensboro College held off the Lions of Piedmont College Saturday for a 94-85 USA South Athletic Conference victory.
The Pride were led by Eric Peaks Jr’s 25 points. Matthew Brown added 22 points and six blocks to help hold off the Lions.
Charleston Souther 79, High Point 60: The High Point men’s basketball team fell to Charleston Southern 79-60 on Saturday.
The Buccaneers knocked down 55% from the three-point line to roll past the Panthers.
Delaware 79, Elon 78: Summerfield native Andy Pack’s 16 points weren’t enough as the Elon Phoenix fell to the Delaware Blue Hens on Saturday. The Phoenix shot 48% from three, but did not get enough stops to win.
WomenShenandoah 46, Guilford 42: The Guilford Quakers fell short against Shenandoah on Saturday, losing 46-42.
Three Quakers scored a team-high eight points in the low scoring affair.
High Point 76, Longwood 69: Skylar Curran’s 24 points paced High Point as they secured a road win in Big South play.
The win puts the Panthers at 4-3 in the Big South.
