E Washington Gonzaga Basketball

The Gonzaga bench celebrates during the second half of Saturday’s victory over Eastern Washington in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga is the latest No. 1 in The Associated Press’ Top 25 men’s college basketball poll. The Bulldogs moved up a spot to take over for Kansas, which lasted only one week at No. 1 before losing at Now-No. 10 Villanova.

 Young Kwak/The Associated Press

AP Men’s Top 25

(Through Dec. 22)

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (54) 13-1 1608 2

2. Ohio St. (9) 11-1 1520 5

3. Louisville (1) 11-1 1460 3

4. Duke (1) 10-1 1429 4

5. Kansas 9-2 1388 1

6. Oregon 10-2 1286 8

7. Baylor 9-1 1207 10

8. Auburn 11-0 1107 12

9. Memphis 10-1 1040 11

10. Villanova 9-2 950 18

11. Michigan 9-3 889 14

12. Butler 11-1 853 17

13. Maryland 10-2 785 7

14. Michigan St. 9-3 775 15

15. San Diego St. 12-0 763 20

16. Virginia 9-2 595 9

17. Florida St. 10-2 583 19

18. Dayton 9-2 541 13

19. Kentucky 8-3 411 6

20. Penn St. 10-2 332 23

21. Washington 9-2 326 22

22. West Virginia 10-1 229 25

23. Texas Tech 8-3 178 24

24. Arizona 10-3 153 16

25. Iowa 9-3 125 —

Others receiving votes: Wichita St. 112, Colorado 79, Xavier 68, DePaul 54, Indiana 45, Liberty 40, Utah St. 36, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 29, Marquette 28, Tennessee 24, N. Iowa 23, Creighton 12, Purdue 11, Georgetown 9, Stanford 7, BYU 4, St. John’s 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, ETSU 1, Yale 1.

USA Today Men’s Top 25

(Through Dec. 22)

Record Pts Pvs

1. Gonzaga (23) 13-1 785 2

2. Ohio State (7) 11-1 754 4

3. Duke 10-1 717 3

4. Louisville (2) 11-1 707 5

5. Kansas 9-2 676 1

6. Baylor 9-1 594 11

7. Oregon 10-2 588 10

8. Auburn 11-0 579 9

9. Villanova 9-2 502 14

10. Memphis 10-1 462 13

11. Butler 11-1 432 16

12. Maryland 10-2 386 8

13. Virginia 9-2 362 7

14. San Diego State 12-0 356 20

15. Michigan 9-3 338 15

16. Michigan State 9-3 311 18

17. Florida State 10-2 298 19

18. Dayton 9-2 281 12

19. Kentucky 8-3 220 6

20. Washington 9-2 158 22

21. Penn State 10-2 146 24

22. Texas Tech 8-3 105 25

23. West Virginia 10-1 88 —

24. Arizona 10-3 85 17

25. Wichita State 10-1 70 —

Others receiving votes: Iowa 54, Colorado 42, Seton Hall 37, Xavier 36, Tennessee 34, Utah State 30, Purdue 26, Marquette 24, Northern Iowa 24, Stanford 17, Creighton 15, Indiana 14, Saint Mary’s 12, North Carolina 11, DePaul 9, VCU 7, Liberty 5, Arkansas 2, Oklahoma 1.

AP Women’s Top 25

(Through Dec. 22)

Record Pts Prv

1. UConn (19) 10-0 698 2

2. Oregon (5) 10-1 680 3

3. Oregon St. (4) 11-0 654 4

4. South Carolina (1) 12-1 638 5

5. Stanford 10-1 602 1

6. Baylor 9-1 592 7

7. Louisville 11-1 562 6

8. Florida St. 12-0 543 8

9. NC State 11-0 484 9

10. UCLA 11-0 479 10

11. Texas A&M 11-1 433 11

12. Maryland 9-2 385 13

13. Kentucky 11-1 361 14

14. Indiana 10-2 331 12

15. Mississippi St. 11-2 329 15

16. DePaul 10-2 279 16

17. Gonzaga 11-1 277 17

18. Arizona 11-0 248 18

19. West Virginia 9-1 195 22

20. Arkansas 11-1 148 21

21. Missouri St. 9-2 108 20

22. Tennessee 9-2 80 23

23. Michigan 9-2 59 24

24. Miami 8-3 55 —

25. Texas 7-4 40 —

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 39, South Dakota 38, Michigan St. 28, Rutgers 16, Colorado 8, Northwestern 7, Princeton 7, LSU 5, Arizona St. 4, TCU 4, Kansas 4, Iowa 3, Nebraska 1, Texas Tech 1.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments