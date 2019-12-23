AP Men’s Top 25
(Through Dec. 22)
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (54) 13-1 1608 2
2. Ohio St. (9) 11-1 1520 5
3. Louisville (1) 11-1 1460 3
4. Duke (1) 10-1 1429 4
5. Kansas 9-2 1388 1
6. Oregon 10-2 1286 8
7. Baylor 9-1 1207 10
8. Auburn 11-0 1107 12
9. Memphis 10-1 1040 11
10. Villanova 9-2 950 18
11. Michigan 9-3 889 14
12. Butler 11-1 853 17
13. Maryland 10-2 785 7
14. Michigan St. 9-3 775 15
15. San Diego St. 12-0 763 20
16. Virginia 9-2 595 9
17. Florida St. 10-2 583 19
18. Dayton 9-2 541 13
19. Kentucky 8-3 411 6
20. Penn St. 10-2 332 23
21. Washington 9-2 326 22
22. West Virginia 10-1 229 25
23. Texas Tech 8-3 178 24
24. Arizona 10-3 153 16
25. Iowa 9-3 125 —
Others receiving votes: Wichita St. 112, Colorado 79, Xavier 68, DePaul 54, Indiana 45, Liberty 40, Utah St. 36, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 29, Marquette 28, Tennessee 24, N. Iowa 23, Creighton 12, Purdue 11, Georgetown 9, Stanford 7, BYU 4, St. John’s 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, ETSU 1, Yale 1.
USA Today Men’s Top 25
(Through Dec. 22)
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (23) 13-1 785 2
2. Ohio State (7) 11-1 754 4
3. Duke 10-1 717 3
4. Louisville (2) 11-1 707 5
5. Kansas 9-2 676 1
6. Baylor 9-1 594 11
7. Oregon 10-2 588 10
8. Auburn 11-0 579 9
9. Villanova 9-2 502 14
10. Memphis 10-1 462 13
11. Butler 11-1 432 16
12. Maryland 10-2 386 8
13. Virginia 9-2 362 7
14. San Diego State 12-0 356 20
15. Michigan 9-3 338 15
16. Michigan State 9-3 311 18
17. Florida State 10-2 298 19
18. Dayton 9-2 281 12
19. Kentucky 8-3 220 6
20. Washington 9-2 158 22
21. Penn State 10-2 146 24
22. Texas Tech 8-3 105 25
23. West Virginia 10-1 88 —
24. Arizona 10-3 85 17
25. Wichita State 10-1 70 —
Others receiving votes: Iowa 54, Colorado 42, Seton Hall 37, Xavier 36, Tennessee 34, Utah State 30, Purdue 26, Marquette 24, Northern Iowa 24, Stanford 17, Creighton 15, Indiana 14, Saint Mary’s 12, North Carolina 11, DePaul 9, VCU 7, Liberty 5, Arkansas 2, Oklahoma 1.
AP Women’s Top 25
(Through Dec. 22)
Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (19) 10-0 698 2
2. Oregon (5) 10-1 680 3
3. Oregon St. (4) 11-0 654 4
4. South Carolina (1) 12-1 638 5
5. Stanford 10-1 602 1
6. Baylor 9-1 592 7
7. Louisville 11-1 562 6
8. Florida St. 12-0 543 8
9. NC State 11-0 484 9
10. UCLA 11-0 479 10
11. Texas A&M 11-1 433 11
12. Maryland 9-2 385 13
13. Kentucky 11-1 361 14
14. Indiana 10-2 331 12
15. Mississippi St. 11-2 329 15
16. DePaul 10-2 279 16
17. Gonzaga 11-1 277 17
18. Arizona 11-0 248 18
19. West Virginia 9-1 195 22
20. Arkansas 11-1 148 21
21. Missouri St. 9-2 108 20
22. Tennessee 9-2 80 23
23. Michigan 9-2 59 24
24. Miami 8-3 55 —
25. Texas 7-4 40 —
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 39, South Dakota 38, Michigan St. 28, Rutgers 16, Colorado 8, Northwestern 7, Princeton 7, LSU 5, Arizona St. 4, TCU 4, Kansas 4, Iowa 3, Nebraska 1, Texas Tech 1.
