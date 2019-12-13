TODAY’S GAMES
Men’s basketball
11:30 a.m.: Never Forget Tribute Classic, Mississippi State vs. Kansas State (ESPNU)
Noon: Oregon at Michigan (WFMY)
Noon: Eastern Kentucky at Louisville (ACC)
Noon: Michigan State at Oakland (ESPN2)
Noon: Southern at Butler (FS1)
1 p.m.: Syracuse at Georgetown (WGHP)
1:30 p.m.: Tulsa at Arkansas (ESPNU)
2 p.m.: Alabama A&M at Miami (ACC)
2 p.m.: Never Forget Tribute Classic, Delaware vs. Villanova (ESPN2)
2 p.m.: Ill.-Chicago at DePaul (FS1)
2 p.m.: Alabama at Penn State (Big Ten)
3 p.m.: UCLA at Notre Dame (WXLV)
3 p.m.: Memphis at Tennessee (ESPN)
3 p.m.: Lamar at TCU (Fox Sports Southeast)
3 p.m.: Middle Tennessee State at Mississippi (SEC)
4 p.m.: Xavier at Wake Forest (ACC)
4 p.m.: St. Louis vs. Auburn (ESPN2)
4 p.m.: Seton Hall at Rutgers (Big Ten)
5 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Kentucky (ESPN)
5 p.m.: College of Charleston at Richmond (NBC Sports)
6 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. Wichita State (ESPN2)
6 p.m.: Old Dominion at Illinois (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Stanford vs. San Jose State (CBS Sports)
8 p.m.: Stony Brook at Providence (FS1)
10 p.m.: Gonzaga at Arizona (ESPN2)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.