Men’s
11:30 a.m.: Brown at Duke (ESPN2)
Noon: Central Michigan at Purdue (Big Ten)
Noon: Long Beach State at Florida (SEC)
Noon: American at Georgetown (FS1)
1:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Tennessee (WFMY)
1:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Memphis (ESPN2)
2 p.m.: North Alabama at Florida State (ACC Extra)
2 p.m.: Central Arkansas at Marquette (FS1)
4 p.m.: Louisville at Kentucky (WFMY)
4 p.m.: Florida International at Minnesota (Big Ten)
4 p.m.: Louisiana-Monroe at Butler (FS1)
5 p.m.: William Peace at UNC Greensboro (ESPN3)
6 p.m.: Midland at Creighton (FS1)
Women
1 p.m.: Yale at North Carolina (ACC Extra)
2 p.m.: High Point at Campbell (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: Michigan State at Indiana (Big Ten)
8 p.m.: Michigan at Maryland (Big Ten)
