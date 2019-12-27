Men’s

11:30 a.m.: Brown at Duke (ESPN2)

Noon: Central Michigan at Purdue (Big Ten)

Noon: Long Beach State at Florida (SEC)

Noon: American at Georgetown (FS1)

1:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Tennessee (WFMY)

1:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Memphis (ESPN2)

2 p.m.: North Alabama at Florida State (ACC Extra)

2 p.m.: Central Arkansas at Marquette (FS1)

4 p.m.: Louisville at Kentucky (WFMY)

4 p.m.: Florida International at Minnesota (Big Ten)

4 p.m.: Louisiana-Monroe at Butler (FS1)

5 p.m.: William Peace at UNC Greensboro (ESPN3)

6 p.m.: Midland at Creighton (FS1)

Women

1 p.m.: Yale at North Carolina (ACC Extra)

2 p.m.: High Point at Campbell (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: Michigan State at Indiana (Big Ten)

8 p.m.: Michigan at Maryland (Big Ten)

