CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina guard Cole Anthony went through a five-on-five contact practice for the first time since undergoing an arthroscopic knee procedure, Roy Williams confirmed Friday in a press conference.
He could play as early as today against Boston College (10-11, 4-6 ACC) if he feels well on Friday and Saturday.
“We’ll have to wait and sees how he feels,” Williams said. “I feel a heck of a lot more comfortable than I did before, and he’s dying to try and play, so we’ll see what happens.
“And strictly, if he comes in and says he’s sore, then he’s not going to play.”
The 6-3, 190-pound guard from New York has missed the past 11 games since the procedure was done to treat a partially torn meniscus.
Anthony posted a cryptic message on Instagram Thursday night of a black screen and a smiley face emoji, which apparently meant he was cleared to practice.
After Boston College, UNC (10-10, 3-6 ACC) plays at No. 5 Florida State (17-3, 7-2) on Feb. 3, and No. 8 Duke (17-3, 7-2) on Feb. 8. Those are two crucial games the Tar Heels need if they want to earn an at-large bid for the NCAA tournament.
“It’s great to have him back on the court,” UNC junior guard Andrew Platek said Friday. “It felt weird seeing him practice with us, because it’s been so long since he’s been on the court in live situations. But he did some good things, and we hope to have him back as soon as tomorrow.”
The timetable for Anthony’s return was projected to be four to six weeks, but Williams has maintained that he would be cautious with Anthony’s return to make sure he’s prepared to play. Before his injury, Anthony was averaging 19.1 points per game, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He took nearly a third of the Tar Heels’ shots and was a huge part of their offense.
In the nine games Anthony played, UNC was 6-3. Since his absence, UNC is 4-7, but has won its last two games.
After UNC’s win 75-65 over N.C. State on Monday, Anthony said he was close to 100 percent and that he was just waiting on doctors to clear him. He said if he’s cleared on Saturday against Boston College, he will be ready to go.
“I’m like yo, I’m all in,” Anthony said. “I want to play with these guys, again. I don’t like how I left the court with these dudes. I feel like I could give them more than I did.”
