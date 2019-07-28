Former North Carolina A&T standout Tarik Cohen goes through drills Saturday at training camp for the Chicago Bears. The Bears selected Cohen in the fourth round of the 2017 draft, after he set A&T and MEAC rushing records in college. Cohen was an NFC Pro Bowl selection last season.
