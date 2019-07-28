Bears Football

Former N.C. A&T standout Tarik Cohen goes through drills at training camp for the Chicago Bears. The Bears selected Cohen in the fourth round of the 2017 draft after he set A&T and MEAC rushing records in college. Cohen was an NFC Pro Bowl selection last season as the Bears went 12-4 and won the NFC North with Cohen playing running back and punt/kick returner.

 Nam Huh/The Associated Press

