The numbers: 6-5 | 190 pounds | G | North Carolina
Projection: Nos. 4-7.
Buzz: White’s meteoric rise will continue on Thursday night as he’s poised to become a top-10 pick after one season as a Tar Heel. Not bad for a kid that some said couldn’t cut it against competition better than he faced at Wilson’s Greenfield School. Known for his scoring in high school, he certainly proved he could do that in Chapel Hill, but his versatility and personality could make him a superstar at the next level.
Strengths: The prototypical combo guard for an NBA game that has evolved to value pace, space and versatility, as White can provide all three. Not only was White efficient in averaging 16.1 points and 4.1 assists, he led yet another juggernaut Tar Heel offense that operated at its fastest-ever pace under Roy Williams. … A 35-percent 3-point shooter on the season, White’s shooting was a game-changer when he got hot, hitting at least four shots from beyond the arc in 11 games. … Doesn’t need the ball in his hands to be effective. Given his shooting ability, he’ll command defensive attention while playing off the ball in an offense designed to get him easier looks. … Outstanding, crafty ballhandler who maintains his speed while looking ahead. In the pick and roll, made a habit of splitting his defender and the hedge man to attack the basket, where White doesn’t shy away from contact. … Plays with great energy and shows more emotion celebrating the success of teammates over his own.
Concerns: Given the offensive load he was asked to carry in high school and the nature of the way he played at Carolina, White’s ability as a distributor and lead guard is still developing, with the occasional questionable decision mixed in with the spectacular play. After committing four or more turnovers six times in Carolina’s first 16 games, White had four or more just four times in the final 20 games.