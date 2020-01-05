K.J. Henry, a redshirt freshman defensive lineman at Clemson, was on the sidelines last January when the Tigers won the national championship with a win over Alabama.
This time, Henry, a former star at West Forsyth and Winston-Salem native, will be on the field making plays as Clemson will try to beat LSU for their second straight title. Even though he redshirted last season, where he played in four games, he was able to dress for the national championship game but didn’t get to play.
“Yeah, it will be different so I’m excited about that,” Henry said by phone from Clemson last week.
Henry, who is 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, headed into this season looking to make an impact. While he never cracked the starting lineup he has played in all 14 games and getting in on nearly 300 snaps. He’s been a part of the rotation on the defensive line and is wearing his favorite number with jersey No. 5.
Last season he wore No. 13, but he was given No. 5 this season and feels a lot more comfortable.
“Donovan McNabb was always my favorite player and he wore No. 5 and the five also is my favorite because that’s how many are in my family,” Henry said. “So it’s cool that I got my jersey number for this season.”
Clemson will play LSU on Jan. 13 in New Orleans for the national championship.
Henry, who has been in on 20 tackles this season with two sacks and a pass breakup, says facing quarterback Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner, will not be easy.
“It’s going to be tough because he’s a great athlete and I think he’s very underrated,” Henry said about Burrow, who had seven touchdown passes in a blowout of Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal. “As an athlete I think he’s got a great arm and knows how to play so it’s going to be tough. We most definitely respect his game and he’ll be the best we’ve faced all year.”
As for the added pressure of trying to repeat as national champions, Henry doesn’t think there is any. One reason for that is the underdog role that Clemson has embraced all season.
“We are underdogs,” Henry said. “I think we are underdogs by a touchdown or even more, so we know that. But like I said that doesn’t matter because we are just focused on ourselves and not what others from the outside are saying.”
Even though Henry didn’t play in last year’s national championship game his family traveled to Tempe, Arizona for the game. He will have that same family support this time around with a contingent of about 20 family and friends in the stands in New Orleans.
Keith Henry, a former Wake Forest assistant coach who is a linebackers coach and special teams coordinator at Western Carolina, says the entire family is looking forward to seeing the championship game.
“I’ve always told K.J. that no matter what you have to pay your dues in this game and you have to earn it,” said Keith, who was an All-America during his playing days at Catawba and has been a football coach in college for 30 years. “And he’s embraced that and has worked hard to get out there so we’re all obviously proud of him.”
K.J., who has been on the honor roll every semester at Clemson, says the support he gets from his family is beneficial to his success.
Keith and Nikki Henry, along with K.J.’s brother and sister, will make the drive from their home in Harrisburg to New Orleans for the game.
As for other extended family members who will make the trip, K.J. said his mom Nikki is the one who controls the tickets.
“We only get so many tickets for each game and we can trade among ourselves depending on how many family members can make it,” K.J. said. “With it being the national championship game a lot of people do want to come so my immediate family will get tickets but really, my mom is the ticket broker so she’s handling all of that.”
Keith Henry, who has watched Clemson practice on several occasions over the last two years, marvels at the culture that his son is a part of.
“You can feel it how much they really play for each other and they don’t care about matchups or point spreads or any of that,” Keith said. “The culture that’s been created there is something where they all just go out and play football. It’s been fun to watch.”
K.J. received his national championship ring for last season, and he put it in the family trophy case at home.
“My dad was a hall of fame player at Catawba and my mom played sports so it’s just one of those things where that ring is in the trophy case at home,” Henry said.
Another former local star, backup wide receiver Diondre Overton who is a senior, also plays for Clemson. Overton, a Greensboro Page graduate, has 20 catches this season and 50 catches for his career. He’s made five starts this season and has three touchdown catches.
“I’ve known Diondre for years through travel basketball back in the day and we are great friends,” Henry said. “He’s got the East-West All-Star game to play in so I think he’s going to get a shot at the next level. It’s nice that there are two of us from the same area playing for Clemson so that’s been great.”
Since Henry arrived at Clemson it has not lost a game, something he’s very aware of. Over the last two seasons Clemson is 29-0. As for trying to compare this year’s team to last year’s team, Henry preferred to wait and see what happens in the game on Jan. 13.
“It’s hard to compare, but if you ask Coach (Dabo) Swinney he’ll say the stats are better for this team and on paper it looks that way, but as far as what we have done through 14 games we are right on pace with last year’s team,” he said, “But in reality last year's team has their national championship so there’s really no comparison unless we can win it this year. That’s the obvious goal.”
Henry’s looking forward to helping the defensive line try and slow down Burrow. Henry was on the scout team last year and this season he appreciates what the scout team does each week.
“I’m more of a part of it this year so it’s been great to be out there playing more,” Henry said. “I think one thing I appreciate is what the scout team does for us because I was a part of that last year. I felt better being a part of it last year for what the scout team does, and it’s the same this season because they really do help us become successful.”
