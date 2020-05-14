To the class of 2020 and family, I’m writing today to express the Class of 2020's monumental achievement.
After 13 years of hard work and dedication, I can finally say that we did it! Despite the many obstacles that we may have come across each year and times we’ve thought that we weren’t going to make it, we always seemed to persevere.
Not only have we survived high school, but we also survived a quarantine, I bet not many classes can say that. It's amazing to me how much we have grown and changed just in four years. Each year, I met so many amazing people that taught me how important it is to go after what I want in life. My class taught the importance of working hard for what I want in life, to never stop working.
I’m so thankful for God, my mom, family, classmates and staff at Eastern for pushing me to want to do better and be better and overall inspiring me.
This is only the beginning of a whole new journey that I know that each one of you was made for. As Kobe Bryant said: “Be the best version of yourself” with everything in life and never give up.
Remember that there’s always hope. And congrats to us; we did it wildcats!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.