Class of 2020,
Our time at Grimsley has been filled with hard work, friendships, service, and spirit, and I can’t believe our senior year is ending this way.
Although it is sad to think about all the things we are missing out on, it is also amazing to know that our experiences from the past four years will shape our future.
High school is such a weird and fun and memorable time as we are all learning who we want to be in life. And I think it’s safe to say the class of 2020 will have an especially memorable senior year. We have built strong relationships with our peers and have learned from our wonderful teachers at Grimsley who instilled in us a love of learning and the motivation to succeed.
I have loved being a part of Grimsley’s student council for the past four years, and I am very happy to have the honor of being senior class president this year.
We will never forget our time here, from our first Whirlie Nation to rushing the field on Nov. 8. We will remember the feeling of walking through the old buildings on our beautiful campus and hearing the voices of friends and teachers echoing in the halls. We gave it our all in the classroom and on the fields and courts. We danced at Homecoming, Twirp, and Prom, and we cheered our teams on.
These events taught us what it means to be a true Whirlie.
We had to leave before we could finish all that we wanted to do here, however, we will move forward to accomplish great things while keeping all of the amazing memories we have made at Grimsley in our minds and hearts. Good luck, Whirlies!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.